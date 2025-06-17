Photographer struck in the eye by LAPD's rubber bullet during LA protest

A photographer who was documenting the “No Kings” protest in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend worries he may never regain his vision after he suffered a rubber bullet to the face.

Marshall Woodruff, 28, has been at Los Angeles General Medical Center recovering from his injury since Saturday. He was there when about 30,000 people descended upon LA City Hall to protest President Donald Trump and his policies.

“Well, it started out pretty great. You had what seemed, it seemed to be hundreds of people peacefully protesting,” Woodruff said.

As the day progressed, a clash occurred between law enforcement officers and attendees. Sometime around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department lined up in formation facing the crowd.

“They came in with horses and people almost got trampled,” the photographer said. “They were firing like 40 bullets in the span of like five seconds. I mean, it would – it sounded more like fireworks being rapidly shot off.”

He said the rubber bullets struck his arm and his right eye.

“It sort of felt like I got slammed into the side of the head with a baseball thrown by the world’s greatest pitcher,” he said. “You just think to yourself, ‘I need to get out.’”

Another overnight curfew in the downtown LA area has just ended after a weekend of protests over immigration raids. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on June 16, 2025.

After the hit, Woodruff underwent surgery for five hours to reconstruct part of his eye.

“Even the doctors aren’t sure of just how much vision I’m going to be able to get back in my right eye,” he said. “So, it’s just been a painful process.”

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly in the area around 4 p.m. on Saturday after the department said some people began to throw bottles and rocks at officers. Woodruff said he hadn’t heard about the notice to disperse.

“What I witnessed on Saturday was unjustifiable,” he said. “And for me, I think that is a clear indication that it wasn’t the protesters that were the problem; I think it was the LAPD and how they chose to respond to the situation.”

LAPD said three officers were hurt during Saturday’s protest. It did not say how many civilians were injured.