Photos: Behind the Scenes of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

By Michael J. Duarte

Behind the scenes photos of the construction at SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

A plane flies overhead of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Seats are currently being installed at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
An electrician works on the "Oculus," a revolutionary video board that surrounds the inside of SoFi Stadium and features over 75,000 feet of 4K LED screens.
A view of the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Construction is reportedly over 85% done on the new venue opening on July 25, 2020.
Construction of the new 6,000 seat music and theater venue outside of SoFi stadium in Inglewood. The area is also expected to host a Farmer's Market.
A close-up view of the 'Oculus' currently under construction at SoFi Stadium.
The busy field at SoFi Stadium is under construction and features over 3,500 workers daily.
A view of the roof installation at SoFi Stadium that features state-of-the-art panels that can be adjusted based on outside weather.

