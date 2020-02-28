Photos: Behind the Scenes of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood By Michael J. Duarte • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 32 mins ago Behind the scenes photos of the construction at SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. 8 photos 1/8 A plane flies overhead of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. 2/8 Seats are currently being installed at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. 3/8 An electrician works on the "Oculus," a revolutionary video board that surrounds the inside of SoFi Stadium and features over 75,000 feet of 4K LED screens. 4/8 A view of the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Construction is reportedly over 85% done on the new venue opening on July 25, 2020. 5/8 Construction of the new 6,000 seat music and theater venue outside of SoFi stadium in Inglewood. The area is also expected to host a Farmer's Market. 6/8 A close-up view of the 'Oculus' currently under construction at SoFi Stadium. 7/8 The busy field at SoFi Stadium is under construction and features over 3,500 workers daily. 8/8 A view of the roof installation at SoFi Stadium that features state-of-the-art panels that can be adjusted based on outside weather. This article tagged under: SoFi StadiumTaylor SwiftInglewoodconstructionLos Angeles Rams 0 More Photo Galleries Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Fest Is About Fun Dining Lowrider Community Honors Kobe Bryant Fans Pay Their Respects to Kobe Bryant and Daughter at Their Memorial Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center