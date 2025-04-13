In photos: Coachella 2025 rocks Southern California

Thousands of festivalgoers descended upon the desert this weekend for the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Headliners for the 2025 festival include Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone. In their company are artists that span different genres such as EDM, bedroom pop, hardcore and more. Other performers included Speed, Charli xcx, Circle Jerks, GloRilla, JENNIE and a number of surprise guests.

Take a look below to see the action from this year's festivities.