Photos: After a 32-Year Wait, Dodgers Fans Celebrate a Night to Remember

Wide-eyed fans decked out in blue watched and cheered from a parking lot outside Dodger Stadium Tuesday night as the storied franchise captured its first World Series title since 1988.

The 32-year wait ended with a celebration in Elysian Park, where a big screen was set up in a parking lot. Fans -- some from their cars, others on lawn chairs -- watched, cheered and rejoiced during a night to remember.

An aerial view of baseball fans attending a drive-in screening of Game 6 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at a Dodger Stadium parking lot on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The stadium is hosting the screenings with safety protocols in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: A man celebrates on top of his vehicle after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate after the Los Angles Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: A boy embraces his father after the Los Angles Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: A family embraces each other after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate during game 3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate after the Los Angles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate after the Los Angles Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate after the Los Angles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans watch from their vehicle during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate from their vehicles during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate from their vehicles during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans watch from their vehicle during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Fans watch from their vehicles during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans watch from their vehicle during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Fans celebrate during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Dodgers fans celebrate during game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays World Series on October 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Fans gathered at Elysian park for game 6 of the World Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

