Photos: Dodgers Kick Off Spring Training 2020 in Arizona

By Layla Abbas and Christian Leonard

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 Spring Training kicked off in Arizona, with the team holding their first full-squad workout on Tuesday.

While preparing for their first Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday, the Dodgers took some time to interact with fans and reporters.

They will play Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, which hosts the Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox every year during the spring training season.

Take a look below for some on-scene pictures of the Dodgers' spring training highlights.

19 photos

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers warm up during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, above left, poses for a picture with fans during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner passes fans on his way to the batting cages during spring baseball training Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

The cap and glove of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor sits near the batting cages during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Lux put their hands to making pizzas during the Dodgers 2020 Spring Training in Phoenix.

Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Lux put their hands to making pizzas during the Dodgers 2020 Spring Training in Phoenix.

The Los Angeles Dodgers warm up during practice for their 2020 spring training in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy, top, jokes with outfielder Mookie Betts during spring baseball training Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, left, waits with right fielder Joc Pederson, right, at the batting cages during spring baseball training Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts looks on during spring baseball training Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walks towards a field during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks on during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes warms up during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, left, sits with right fielder Joc Pederson, right, as they wait at the batting cages during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.


The Los Angeles Dodgers warm up during practice for their 2020 spring training in Phoenix.


Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers warm up during spring training in Phoenix.
