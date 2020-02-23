Photos: Dodgers Kick Off Spring Training 2020 in Arizona

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 Spring Training kicked off in Arizona, with the team holding their first full-squad workout on Tuesday.

While preparing for their first Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday, the Dodgers took some time to interact with fans and reporters.

They will play Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, which hosts the Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox every year during the spring training season.

Take a look below for some on-scene pictures of the Dodgers' spring training highlights.