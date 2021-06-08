Photos: Firefighters Battle Explosive Building Fire in Downtown LA

A “Major Emergency” fire broke out at a building, believed to be about 100 years old, in the 200 block of S. Los Angeles Street near 3rd Street in downtown LA Tuesday morning. Approximately 150 firefighters battles the blaze.
