Photos: Firefighters Battle Explosive Building Fire in Downtown LA

A “Major Emergency” fire broke out at a building, believed to be about 100 years old, in the 200 block of S. Los Angeles Street near 3rd Street in downtown LA Tuesday morning. Approximately 150 firefighters battles the blaze.

