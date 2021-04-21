Photos: How Los Angeles Reacted to the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

The place where Florence and Normandie avenues meet is indelible in the history of the city of Los Angeles. Next week will mark 29 years since the intersection became a flashpoint for violence after the Rodney King verdict came down.

But on Tuesday, it was a place of unity in the wake of guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd. Scroll down to see how Southern Californians at the intersection and elsewhere reacted to the verdicts.