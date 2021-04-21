Photos: How Los Angeles Reacted to the Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

The place where Florence and Normandie avenues meet is indelible in the history of the city of Los Angeles. Next week will mark 29 years since the intersection became a flashpoint for violence after the Rodney King verdict came down.
But on Tuesday, it was a place of unity in the wake of guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd. Scroll down to see how Southern Californians at the intersection and elsewhere reacted to the verdicts.
8 photos
1/8
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 12: People gather at the intersection of Florence and Normandie to protest the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The intersection became famous as the flashpoint for the 1992 Los Angeles riots following the brutal police beating of African-American Rodney King by white officers. The shooting of Wright took place about 10 miles from where Derek Chauvin is on trial in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
2/8
Getty
SHERMAN OAKS, CA – APRIL 20: Supporter Katie Mau, left, embraces Latora Green, right, as the verdicts are read in the Chauvin trial on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Sherman Oaks.
3/8
Getty
People celebrate the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2021.
4/8
Gettyt
People celebrate the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2021.
5/8
Getty
People celebrate the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2021.
6/8
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: A group of people peacefully gathered on the corner of Beverly Blvd and Fairfax in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021. They kneeled on the pavement for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The same amount of time the police officer Derek on George Floyd’s neck before he was killed. About 20 people have gathered here peacefully. Today former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of all counts, including murder, in the death of George Floyd. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
7/8
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: A group of people peacefully gathered on the corner of Beverly Blvd and Fairfax in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021. They kneeled on the pavement for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The same amount of time the police officer Derek on George Floyd’s neck before he was killed. About 20 people have gathered here peacefully. Today former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of all counts, including murder, in the death of George Floyd. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
8/8
Getty
Los Angeles, CA – April 20: A motorist celebrates from his car along with cheering demonstrators as they celebrate the news of the Chauvin verdict at corner of Florence and Normandy Avenues in South Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. The LAPD has issued a tactical alert following the verdict. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)