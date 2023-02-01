Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx.

The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible to duplicate," according to information listed on Redfin, a portal where the property has an initial value of $42.5 million. Or, if you prefer, the estimated monthly payment is $264,594.

Among the various spaces that the house has, one can note an infinity pool, terraces with private gardens and waterfalls, a theater with the possibility of seating 30 people, and an outdoor amphitheater with the possibility of accommodating 100 people.

The three-story house has 9 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, gym, private spa and parking spaces for 30 cars. In addition, "all rooms open onto large terraces with exuberant views," according to information on the property for sale.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

JLo bought the mansion in 2016 for $28 million, according to TMZ.

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan