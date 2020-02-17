Photos: Tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant Were Everywhere on NBA All-Star Weekend

By Jonathan Lloyd

The NBA's biggest stars honored Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna with touching tributes during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Bryant was an 18-time All Star during his 20-year career with the Lakers and won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards. On Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game MVP Award would be permanently named for Bryant.

During the game, the two teams wore No. 24 and No. 2 in honor of the jersey numbers worn by Bryant and his daughter, an aspiring young basketball player. Both teams wore jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Below, photos of Bryant tributes during All-Star weekend.

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 16: Devin Booker #2 of Team LeBron honors Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Common performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Artist, Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
A portrait photo of the Kobe Bryant MVP Award during the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
A tribute to Kobe Bryant is shown during the half time performance during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
A detail view of the Nike sneakers featuring a tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant worn by Quavo #91 of Team Stephen A. during the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Artist, Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
A detail view of the sneakers worn by Pascal Siakam #24 of Team Giannis featuring a tribute to Kobe Bryant before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

