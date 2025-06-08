Photos: Unrest continues in Los Angeles with third day of protests

Sunday marked the third day of unrest as thousands of protesters against recent immigration raids took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to voice their opposition.

The Los Angeles Police Department estimated that about 6,000 demonstrators flocked to downtown for the rally. Waving several cultural flags in the air and holding signs stating their opinions, protesters took over the streets of downtown.

In response to the ongoing unrest, President Donald Trump deployed the California National Guard to the city. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom said they objected the move since they believe the Guard's presence would escalate tensions.

Bass added that her understanding is the troops were sent to protect three federal buildings in Los Angeles.