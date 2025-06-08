Photos: Unrest continues in Los Angeles with third day of protests

Sunday marked the third day of unrest as thousands of protesters against recent immigration raids took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to voice their opposition.
The Los Angeles Police Department estimated that about 6,000 demonstrators flocked to downtown for the rally. Waving several cultural flags in the air and holding signs stating their opinions, protesters took over the streets of downtown.
In response to the ongoing unrest, President Donald Trump deployed the California National Guard to the city. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom said they objected the move since they believe the Guard's presence would escalate tensions.
Bass added that her understanding is the troops were sent to protect three federal buildings in Los Angeles.
Demonstrators block the 101 Freeway during a protest following federal immigration operations, in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025.
Members of the California National Guard stand outside the Edward R. Roybal federal building after their deployment by U.S. President Donald Trump, in response to protests against immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 8: ICE officers and national guards confront with protesters outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025 amid protests over immigration raids. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Protestors are seen among smoke as confrontation with National Guard soldiers and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Police officers, take place outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in downtown Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025. US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 troops on June 7 to handle escalating protests against immigration enforcement raids in the Los Angeles area, a move the state’s governor termed “purposefully inflammatory.” Federal agents clashed with angry crowds in a Los Angeles suburb as protests stretched into a second night Saturday, shooting flash-bang grenades and shutting part of a freeway amid raids on undocumented migrants, reports said. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA. June 8, 2025 People at city hall during an immigration march in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Luke Johnson/Los Angeles)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 8: Confrontations between immigration rights supporters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents continue in Paramount, California, and downtown Los Angeles, California, United States on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Taurat Hossain/Anadolu via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 8: Confrontations between immigration rights supporters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents continue in Paramount, California, and downtown Los Angeles, California, United States on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Taurat Hossain/Anadolu via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: The National Guard, police and protesters stand off outside of a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. More protests are scheduled for today. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Protesters spill onto the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Demonstrators march in Boyle Heights on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
After protesters shut down the 101 Freeway, law enforcement ordered drivers to turn around.
A crowd enters the 101 Freeway during protests on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in downtown LA.
Protesters are pictured outside LA City Hall Sunday June 8, 2025.
Protesters march Sunday June 8, 2025 in downtown Los Angeles.