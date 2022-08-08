windsor hills crash

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

Photos show the memorials that continue to grow in memory of the victims killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills.

By Toni Guinyard and Chelsea Hylton

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant.

The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.

Multiple cars involved in the crash were engulfed in flames that injured eight others.

Among the victims killed in the crash was 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of LA, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant. Also in the car was Ryan's 11-month-old infant.

Community members and local residents have gathered at the scene for multiple days in a row, to host candlelight vigils and remember those who died.

The memorials continue to grow as balloons, posters, and hundreds of candles flood the corner of the intersection.

Below are images taken by NBC4's Toni Guinyard of the memorials in Windsor Hills.

Hundreds of candles have begun flooding the corner of La Brea and Slauson Ave. The memorials for the six victims killed in the crash continue to grow.
Four of the six victims who died have been identified. Police are still investigating what led Linton to drive at such high speeds.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on what seemed to be a normal day for most drivers crossing the intersection. The intersection is considered to be very active by local residents.
Multiple vehicles involved have not been able to be identified by police, since they have been severely damaged by fire. Burn marks can still be seen on the sidewalk of the intersection.
Alonzo Quintero was the 11-month-old infant that was killed in the crash. His mother, Asherey Ryan, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, was also killed. Ryan was on her way to a doctor's appointment to check on her unborn baby.
Families of the victims have made signs and placed pictures of their loved ones. They have publicly stated that they are still shaken by the tragedy.
Surveillance video from a gas station on the corner of the intersection shows the moments before Linton drove through a red light and collided with multiple vehicles.
Local residents who live near the intersection are calling for change and more safety. This particular intersection has had multiple accidents from cars driving at high speeds.

