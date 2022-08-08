Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant.

The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.

Multiple cars involved in the crash were engulfed in flames that injured eight others.

Among the victims killed in the crash was 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of LA, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant. Also in the car was Ryan's 11-month-old infant.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Community members and local residents have gathered at the scene for multiple days in a row, to host candlelight vigils and remember those who died.

The memorials continue to grow as balloons, posters, and hundreds of candles flood the corner of the intersection.

Below are images taken by NBC4's Toni Guinyard of the memorials in Windsor Hills.