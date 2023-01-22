Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others.
The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.
Monterey Park police estimated a gathering of more than 100,000 people at the event. Most of the crowd had left when shots rang out.
See photos from the scene.
An investigator works at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. - Ten people have died and at least 10 others have been wounded in a mass shooting in a largely Asian city in southern California, police said, with the suspect still at large hours later. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
