Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others.

The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.

Monterey Park police estimated a gathering of more than 100,000 people at the event. Most of the crowd had left when shots rang out.

See photos from the scene.