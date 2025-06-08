Photos: Unrest in LA over immigration raids

Clashes broke out between protesters and local and federal law enforcement officers Saturday following immigration operations that took place across the Los Angeles area.
A car was set on fire at a Compton intersection Saturday during an anti-ICE demonstration.
Earlier in Paramount near a Home Depot, protesters blocked a street with shopping carts and a rubbish fire.
On Friday, demonstrators surrounded black SUVs and tactical vehicles in Los Angeles. Officers tossed flash bangs to break up the crowd, and one person attempted to block a vehicle from leaving.
See photos.