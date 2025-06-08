Los Angeles

Photos: Unrest in LA over immigration raids

By Staff Report

Los Angeles, CA – June 06: DHS police arrest at demonstrator during a protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Clashes broke out between protesters and local and federal law enforcement officers Saturday following  immigration operations that took place across the Los Angeles area.

A car was set on fire at a Compton intersection Saturday during an anti-ICE demonstration.

Earlier in Paramount near a Home Depot, protesters blocked a street with shopping carts and a rubbish fire.

On Friday, demonstrators surrounded black SUVs and tactical vehicles in Los Angeles. Officers tossed flash bangs to break up the crowd, and one person attempted to block a vehicle from leaving.

See photos. 

Los Angeles, CA - June 07: A car burns in the middle of the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and E Alondra Blvd. during ICE protests on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 07: A car burns in the middle of the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and E Alondra Blvd. during ICE protests on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 07: California Sheriff officers stand guard on Atlantic Ave. during anti-ICE protests on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 07: Anti-ICE protesters celebrate in front of a burning car in the middle of the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and E Alondra Blvd. during ICE protests on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 07: Anti-ICE protesters use milk to wash out tear gas from each other's eyes on E Alondra Blvd. on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 07: Anti-ICE protesters recover from tear gas and flash bang grenades fired by ICE officers on E Alondra Blvd. on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Compton, CA June 7, 2025 Protesters on top of burnt cars in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Paramount, CA - June 07: in NParamount - People block off the street and set a fire during protests against ICE and immigration raids on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Paramount, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
PARAMOUNT, CA - JUNE 7, 2025: People keep away from tear gas during protests against ICE and immigration raids, in Paramount, Ca., on Friday, June 7, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
PARAMOUNT, CA - JUNE 7, 2025: People block off Alondra Blvd. and set a fire during protests against ICE and immigration raids, in Paramount, Ca., on Friday, June 7, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
PARAMOUNT, CA - JUNE 7, 2025: People block off the street during protests against ICE and immigration raids, in Paramount, Ca., on Friday, June 7, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Paramount, CA - June 07: in Paramount - Police kick tear gas back to the crowd as people block off the street and set a fire during protests against ICE and immigration raids on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Paramount, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: LAPD clear the streets and checks on a man that fell down as protesters gather in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: DHS police arrest at demonstrator during a protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: DHS police stand guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center as protesters gather in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: DHS police arrest at demonstrator during a protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: DHS police stand guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center as protesters gather in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 06: Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
