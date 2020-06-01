Photos: Powerful Messages of Peace and Unity at Protests in Southern California

Powerful messages of peaceful protesters were obscured by a weekend of violence in Southern California.
Several gatherings across the region began as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after he was pinned to the ground under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Below are some of the photos that offer a glimpse of the peace and unity that might have been missed in the chaos.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: A protestor holds flowers as police block a street during a demonstration in Santa Monica.
LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 31: A couple stands face to face with police officers during a protest in downtown Long Beach on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 31: After days of unrest throughout the country, protesters take to the streets of Long Beach as a woman watches in support from her balcony on Broadway, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 31: After days of unrest throughout the country, protesters take to the streets of Long Beach on Sunday May 31, 2020.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protesters march along Fair Oaks Ave. in Old Town Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protestors light candles during a candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall Sunday, May 31, 2020.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall after the death of George Floyd.
A woman a Statue of Liberty costume walks in downtown Long Beach on May 31, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd.
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – 2020/05/31: A protester wearing a cowboy hat and a jean jacket stands in front of a line of policeman with his hands raised in the air, while protesters in unison chant, “Hands up, don’t shoot” during a protest against the killing of George Floyd.
Protestors march in downtown Santa Monica in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.