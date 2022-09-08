Photos: Queen Elizabeth's 1983 Trip to California

Queen Elizabeth II, steadfast monarch of the United Kingdom, has died at age 96. With her death, the world marks the end of a monumental era in history.

Along with the many historical events she oversaw as she shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval in the second half of the 20th century, she was also one of the most traveled world leaders.

Among those historic trips was a tour of the U.S.'s West Coast in 1983. Queen Elizabeth II made stops in San Diego, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Sierra Madre, Duarte, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Sacramento, Stanford, Palo Alto and Yosemite in California, along with a stop in Seattle.

Along the way she met with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, several other local, state, and national members of the government, as well as Hollywood royalty Frank Sinatra and Dionne Warwick.

Here are some photos from that tour.

