Photos: Scenes From the 1992 LA Riots

On March 3, 1991, four white Los Angeles police officers used batons, stun guns, feet and fists to beat Rodney King during a traffic stop in Lake View Terrace.

A man named George Holliday was awakened by the commotion outside his apartment and went outside to film it with his new video camera. Los Angeles officers could be seen punching, kicking and using a stun gun on King, even after he was on the ground.

A year later, Holliday’s out-of-focus footage — about 9 minutes worth — was a key piece of evidence at the four officers' criminal trial for assault and excessive use of force.

Below, images from the days after a jury acquitted all the officers on April 29, 1992 as the city erupted in violence and hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed over several days.

Blocks of homes and stores went up in flames. More than 60 people died by shootings or other violence, mostly in South Los Angeles.