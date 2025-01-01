Photos: Scenes from the 2025 Rose Parade in Pasadena

By Jonathan Lloyd

The 136th annual Rose Parade kicked off Wednesday morning in a sun-splashed and flower-scented New Year's Day tradition in Pasadena.

Below, see photos from the 2025 Rose Parade.

7 photos
1/7
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: The Oregon State Ducks marching band participates in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Getty
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: The Oregon State Ducks marching band participates in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
2/7
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Chappell Heart performs in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Chappell Heart performs in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
3/7
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Aloe Blacc and Kiesza participate in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Aloe Blacc and Kiesza participate in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
4/7
The Explore Louisiana won the Rose Parade 2025 Director award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials.
The Explore Louisiana won the Rose Parade 2025 Director award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials.
5/7
The Explore Louisiana won the Rose Parade 2025 Director award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials. Credit: NBCLA
The Explore Louisiana won the Rose Parade 2025 Director award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials. Credit: NBCLA
6/7
The "A Perfect Game"float is pictured in the Rose Parade in Pasadena Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: NBCLA
The "A Perfect Game"float is pictured in the Rose Parade in Pasadena Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: NBCLA
7/7
The Golden State award-winning Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc. was selected as most outstanding depiction of life in California in the 2025 Rose Parade.
The Golden State award-winning Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc. was selected as most outstanding depiction of life in California in the 2025 Rose Parade.

This article tagged under:

Rose Parade

More Photo Galleries

Jimmy Carter's life in pictures
Jimmy Carter's life in pictures
Photos: Top 15 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2024
Photos: Top 15 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2024
Photos: A look back at Fernando Valenzuela's Dodger career
Photos: A look back at Fernando Valenzuela's Dodger career
In Photos: Election Day 2024
In Photos: Election Day 2024
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us