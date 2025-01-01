Photos: Scenes from the 2025 Rose Parade in Pasadena By Jonathan Lloyd • Published 12 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago The 136th annual Rose Parade kicked off Wednesday morning in a sun-splashed and flower-scented New Year's Day tradition in Pasadena. Below, see photos from the 2025 Rose Parade. 7 photos 1/7 Getty PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: The Oregon State Ducks marching band participates in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) 2/7 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Chappell Heart performs in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) 3/7 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Aloe Blacc and Kiesza participate in the 136th Rose Parade Presented By Honda on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) 4/7 The Explore Louisiana won the Rose Parade 2025 Director award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials. 5/7 The Explore Louisiana won the Rose Parade 2025 Director award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials. Credit: NBCLA 6/7 The "A Perfect Game"float is pictured in the Rose Parade in Pasadena Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: NBCLA 7/7 The Golden State award-winning Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc. was selected as most outstanding depiction of life in California in the 2025 Rose Parade. This article tagged under: Rose Parade More Photo Galleries Jimmy Carter's life in pictures Photos: Top 15 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2024 Photos: A look back at Fernando Valenzuela's Dodger career In Photos: Election Day 2024