Photos: See Inside the ‘Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free' Exhibit in Downtown LA

A limited-run immersive museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the rapper Tupac Shakur opened Friday in Los Angeles.
“
Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free'' is scheduled to open at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibit is described as a fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist.
The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate.
A visitor looks at the lyrics of the song “In The Event Of My Demise” displayed in the notebook room during the media preview of the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience exhibit at The Canvas at L.A. Live, in Los Angeles, January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
A visitor looks at outfits displayed during the media preview of the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience exhibit at The Canvas at L.A. Live, in Los Angeles, January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Visitors look at the mixing table in the recording studio on display during the media preview of “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience exhibit at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
An Egyptian bust and a reproduction of the untitled handwritten poem are displayed in the lobby during the media preview of the exhibition “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” at Canvas of L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
A raised black fist sculpture titled “Hang In There” and Black Panther flags are displayed in front of a recreation of the Black Panther HQ during the media preview of the exhibition “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” at Canvas of L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Headphones are offered to visitors for an auditory tour during the media preview of the exhibition “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” at Canvas of L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Outside of the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience exhibit at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, January 20, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)