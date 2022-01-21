Photos: See Inside the ‘Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free' Exhibit in Downtown LA

A limited-run immersive museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the rapper Tupac Shakur opened Friday in Los Angeles.

“Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free'' is scheduled to open at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibit is described as a fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate.