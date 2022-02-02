Photos: Signs of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium

The home of the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams is being prepared for the spectacle of the Super Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 13, but some preparations were underway even before the Bengals and Rams won their respective conference championship games.

The photos below will be updates as preparations continue in Inglewood.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, and air live on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. The broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. PT, with a kickoff time set for 3:30 p.m.