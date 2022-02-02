Photos: Signs of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium

The home of the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams is being prepared for the spectacle of the Super Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 13, but some preparations were underway even before the Bengals and Rams won their respective conference championship games.

The photos below will be updates as preparations continue in Inglewood.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, and air live on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. The broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. PT, with a kickoff time set for 3:30 p.m.

8 photos
1/8
Getty Images
A general view of the exterior of SoFi Stadium with the Super Bowl LVI logo on display during the NFC Conference Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 30, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
2/8
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
3/8
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
4/8
01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The giant video wall at SoFi Stadium shows a Super Bowl sign. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
5/8
01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: Workers paint the Super Bowl LVI logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
6/8
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Workers install a glass partition in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
7/8
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
8/8
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVI

