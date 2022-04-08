Photos: The Rams' Aaron Donald is Selling His Lavish Calabasas Mansion for $6.2M

By Maggie More

It's been just about two months since the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, cementing Aaron Donald's status as a football star. Since the victory, the defensive tackle has been spotted walking around Disney World and sitting courtside to watch the Lakers.

His newest post-win endeavor? Selling his roughly 7,036-square-foot mansion nestled near the mountains in Calabasas.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath, four-car-garage property hit the market for $6.25 million, as first reported by the LA Times,

The house, an "extraordinary custom Mediterranean in the guard gated Oaks of Calabasas," according to the listing held by RE/MAX agent Jordan Cohen, includes "a grand two story entry, oversized self contained guest quarters" and "resort quality rear grounds."

The rear grounds are quite the eyecatcher, complete with a large pool that has hammocks suspended above the water, a fire pit to the side and a palm tree planted in the middle. (There's also a decked-out entertaining space with a grill closer to the house.)

Inside, an open, airy interior that has plenty of room to display jerseys, footballs and trophies galore. There's enough room for the adults and the kids to each get their own entertainment rooms, and even what appears to be a private barbershop.

Check out the estate here:

