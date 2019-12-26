Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California By Jonathan Lloyd • Published at 8:39 am on December 26, 2019 By Jonathan Lloyd • Published at 8:39 am on December 26, 2019 An early winter storm brought snow to the high desert and other parts of Southern California, leaving behind festive scenes over the Christmas holiday. 15 photos 1/15 Alberto Zuniga A little snow adds some winter magic to this holiday yard display in Palmdale. 2/15 NBCLA A view of snowfall early Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 in the high desert. 3/15 Toni Guinyard/NBCLA A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019. 4/15 Toni Guinyard/NBCLA A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019. 5/15 Toni Guinyard/NBCLA A winter storm brings snow to the Acton area Thursday Dec. 26 ,2019. 6/15 Angelina Baray A winter storm leaves behind a post-Christmas scene in Anza. 7/15 NBCLA NewsChopper4 provides a view of snow-capped mountains as seen from the San Gabriel Valley Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 8/15 Armando Aparicio Snow forced the closure of the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 9/15 Caltrans 10/15 Caltrans A view of traffic in the Cajon Pass Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 11/15 Filiberto Galvan 12/15 Armando Aparicio/NBCLA The view from the Cajon Pass between the 15 and 138 freeways Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 13/15 NBCLA Drivers face snowy conditions in the Cajon Pass Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 14/15 Alex Vasquez/NBCLA A view of snowy mountains in the Cajon Pass Thursday Dec. 26, 2019. 15/15 JuMe You Conditions were ideal for snowmen in Palmdale Thursday Dec. 29, 2019. 0 More Photo Galleries Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week There’s a ‘Star Wars’-Themed Menu at Alamo Drafthouse Happy 111th, Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade