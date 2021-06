One person was killed Tuesday morning when a pickup crashed off a freeway overpass and onto the road below in Fontana.

The pickup driver died in the fiery crash at about 4 a.m. on the 10 Freeway. The pickup crashed through a wall and fence on the overpass and landed in eastbound freeway lanes.

The eastbound side of the freeway was closed in Fontana. Details about when lanes will reopen were not immediately available.