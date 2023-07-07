Pickup slams into curb in street takeover that stopped traffic in South LA

Traffic, including a Metro bus, came to a standstill late Thursday at a South Los Angeles intersection where drivers performed stunts in front of dozens of spectators.

The takeover blocked the intersection at Gage and Normandie avenues. Video showed fireworks exploding on the street and a pickup power-slide into a curb near spectators. The damaged truck carrying spare wheels in its bed wobbled and bounced wildly before crashing into a parked vehicle.

Traffic backed up at the intersection as drivers waited for it to clear. Daylight showed layers of circular tire mark patterns in the street and the carcass of at least one shredded tire.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested.

Streets takeovers have plagued parts of Los Angeles for years. A recent NBC4 I-Team investigation found that street takeovers are happening less in West Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, with many relocating to downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Recently published data on street takeovers and street racing in Los Angeles shows the overall number of complaints from the public declined between 2021 and 2022. The top three locations with the most frequent calls from the public were in South LA, where there was also a 22% increase in the number of takeover and racing reports between 2021 and 2022, the data showed.