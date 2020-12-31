Pico-Union Man Allegedly Murdered His Own Mother and Nephew Days Before Christmas

Completely devastated by a double loss, Erick Cordova is asking for the public's help to find his brother, David Cordova, who allegedly murdered his own mother and 6-year-old nephew, just days before Christmas.

The double homicide occurred on December 21 at the home of the Guatemalan family in the Pico Union area of ​​Los Angeles. Cordova allegedly stabbed the victims and ran away.

Authorities speculate that the fugitive, who is considered very dangerous, might continue to prowl the streets of Los Angeles.

Eight days after the incident that took his mother María Orfelinda Rodas and his son Alan away, Cordova stills cannot understand the unforgivable act committed by his own brother David.

"My mother did not deserve something like that, and neither did my son, he was 6 years old, he could not defend himself," said Cordova.

The suspect, who suffers from schizophrenia, went on the run after he was confronted by Cordova. His family says that despite their mental problems, they never imagined he could hurt anyone.

"[My mother] trusted [David], what happened is a betrayal," Cordova added.

The victim emigrated from Guatemala decades ago and worked cleaning houses to support her children.

"María is now in heaven taking care of her children, for me she was a very kind and respectable lady," said a neighbor.

Maria Orfelinda was in the care of her grandson Alan when they were both mortally attacked.

"My baby, my child was very kind and respectful, he would come to a room and light it up with his presence," said Alan's father.

After losing two of his great loves, Cordova wants his brother David, who has thick dark brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm, to be caught by the authorities so he does not do more damage.

"I have faith that [the authorities are going to arrest my brother David] because he cannot be on the street like this, while I had to give my son and my mother to God," he added.

On the day of the tragedy, Cordova was also injured by his brother David when entering the house, before he managed to flee. His physical wounds are healing, but those in his heart are still open.

Cordova asks the community to be careful and to keep an eye out for his brother.

The 26-year-old suspect is presumed to be wandering the streets of Los Angeles, and living homeless.

Authorities ask residents that if they recognize David, they stay away from him as he is considered dangerous, and immediately call 911 or the Rampart station police.