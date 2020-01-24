Pictures: 50 Cars Vandalized in Whittier Overnight

Residents in Whittier woke to find at least 50 cars across the neighborhood had windows shattered overnight Friday.

The vandalism began Thursday night all over the city of Whittier. By morning Friday, police were still tallying up the damage.

Cars in La Habra were also discovered to be damaged.

Three men were also hit by a BB gun.

Much of the damage to the cars was reported in Uptown Whittier.