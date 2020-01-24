Pictures: 50 Cars Vandalized in Whittier Overnight

By Heather Navarro

By Heather Navarro

Residents in Whittier woke to find at least 50 cars across the neighborhood had windows shattered overnight Friday.

The vandalism began Thursday night all over the city of Whittier. By morning Friday, police were still tallying up the damage.  

Cars in La Habra were also discovered to be damaged.

Three men were also hit by a BB gun.

Much of the damage to the cars was reported in Uptown Whittier.

21 photos
1/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
2/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
3/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
4/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
5/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
6/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
7/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
8/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
9/21
Toni Guinyard
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
10/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
11/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
12/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
13/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
14/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
15/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
16/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
17/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
18/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
19/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
20/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.
21/21
Enrique Roman
At least 50 cars were vandalized in Whittier overnight Jan. 24, 2020.

This article tagged under:

WhittiervandalismLa Habra

More Photo Galleries

Multiple Cities in China Sealed Off as Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads
Multiple Cities in China Sealed Off as Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads
The ‘Year of the Mouse’ Arrives in Anaheim
The ‘Year of the Mouse’ Arrives in Anaheim
Kingdom Parade Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Los Angeles
Kingdom Parade Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Los Angeles
‘Rise of the Resistance’ Has Arrived from the Future
‘Rise of the Resistance’ Has Arrived from the Future
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us