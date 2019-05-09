Ready to float again?The hair-raising trailer for Stephen King's "IT: Chapter Two" was revealed Thursday, and it is as eerie as it is terrifying.The demonic, red balloon-wielding clown, played by Bill Skarsgård, is set to once again torment the kids in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, 27 years after the events of the first film, according to the film's IMDb page.The sequel's star-studded cast includes James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader playing grown-up versions of characters Bill Denbrough, Beverly Marsh and Richie Tozier.Below are side-by-side images of the child actors from the first film and the adult actors who will play their characters in "Chapter Two"."IT: Chapter Two" is set to creep into theaters September 6.