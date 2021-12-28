Pictures: Bing Crosby's Rancho Mirage Estate is For Sale for $4.5 Million
The gorgeous 1.36-acre Rancho Mirage estate once belonging to Academy-award winning actor and singer Bing Crosby is for sale for $4.5 million.
The 6,700-square-foot home, complete with a JFK Wing where the former president stayed along with other celebs, boasts an in-home theater, large swimming pool, putting green, and the best views of the Coachella Valley you can get.
Take a look at images of the home below.
