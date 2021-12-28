Pictures: Bing Crosby's Rancho Mirage Estate is For Sale for $4.5 Million

By Heather Navarro

The gorgeous 1.36-acre Rancho Mirage estate once belonging to Academy-award winning actor and singer Bing Crosby is for sale for $4.5 million.

The 6,700-square-foot home, complete with a JFK Wing where the former president stayed along with other celebs, boasts an in-home theater, large swimming pool, putting green, and the best views of the Coachella Valley you can get.

See the full story here.

Take a look at images of the home below.

43 photos
1/43
Kris Magenheim
2/43
Kris Magenheim
3/43
Kris Magenheim
4/43
Kris Magenheim
5/43
Kris Magenheim
6/43
Kris Magenheim
7/43
Kris Magenheim
8/43
Kris Magenheim
9/43
Kris Magenheim
10/43
Kris Magenheim
11/43
Kris Magenheim
12/43
Kris Magenheim
13/43
Kris Magenheim
14/43
Kris Magenheim
15/43
Kris Magenheim
16/43
Kris Magenheim
17/43
Kris Magenheim
18/43
Kris Magenheim
19/43
Kris Magenheim
20/43
Kris Magenheim
21/43
Kris Magenheim
22/43
Kris Magenheim
23/43
Kris Magenheim
24/43
Kris Magenheim
25/43
Kris Magenheim
26/43
Kris Magenheim
27/43
Kris Magenheim
28/43
Kris Magenheim
29/43
Kris Magenheim
30/43
Kris Magenheim
31/43
Kris Magenheim
32/43
Kris Magenheim
33/43
Kris Magenheim
34/43
Kris Magenheim
35/43
Kris Magenheim
36/43
Kris Magenheim
37/43
Kris Magenheim
38/43
Kris Magenheim
39/43
Kris Magenheim
40/43
Kris Magenheim
41/43
Kris Magenheim
42/43
Kris Magenheim
43/43
Kris Magenheim

This article tagged under:

Real EstateRancho Mirageluxury real estatebing crosbycelebrity real estate

More Photo Galleries

Remembering John Madden in Photos
Remembering John Madden in Photos
Photos: Top 20 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2021
Photos: Top 20 Most Memorable Moments in Los Angeles Sports in 2021
‘Grinchmas': Spend the Who-lidays With the Grinch at Universal Studios Hollywood
‘Grinchmas': Spend the Who-lidays With the Grinch at Universal Studios Hollywood
Year in Review: Southern California 2021 Images in the News
Year in Review: Southern California 2021 Images in the News
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us