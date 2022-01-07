Pictures: Fast & Furious Director Lists $7 Million Penthouse in Downtown LA

A luxury penthouse owned by Fast & Furious 10 director Justin Lin that is smack in the middle of the Arts District with incredible views of downtown LA’s cityscape is on the market for $7 million.

Complete with its original 1920s hardwood floors, three levels — and a fourth level rooftop – this home boasts two beds, two and a half bathrooms on 4,300 square feet of house.

Justin Alexander and Tab Howard of The Alexander Group at COMPASS and Justin Lin’s brother, Jimmy Lin, of One True Loan, listed the home.

In 2007, it was named a Historic Cultural Monument.

Read more here.

25 photos
1/25
NeueFocus
2/25
NeueFocus
3/25
NeueFocus
4/25
NeueFocus
5/25
NeueFocus
6/25
NeueFocus
7/25
NeueFocus
8/25
NeueFocus
9/25
NeueFocus
10/25
NeueFocus
11/25
NeueFocus
12/25
NeueFocus
13/25
NeueFocus
14/25
NeueFocus
15/25
NeueFocus
16/25
NeueFocus
17/25
NeueFocus
18/25
NeueFocus
19/25
NeueFocus
20/25
NeueFocus
21/25
NeueFocus
22/25
NeueFocus
23/25
NeueFocus
24/25
NeueFocus
25/25
NeueFocus

This article tagged under:

Real EstateDowntown Los Angelescelebrity real estate

More Photo Galleries

Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures
Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures
Sweets, Sun, Snoopy: Knott's PEANUTS Celebration Returns
Sweets, Sun, Snoopy: Knott's PEANUTS Celebration Returns
Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve After Fire Kills 12 in Philly
Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve After Fire Kills 12 in Philly
Pink's Betty White-Inspired Hot Dog Will Help the LA Zoo
Pink's Betty White-Inspired Hot Dog Will Help the LA Zoo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us