Pictures: Fast & Furious Director Lists $7 Million Penthouse in Downtown LA

A luxury penthouse owned by Fast & Furious 10 director Justin Lin that is smack in the middle of the Arts District with incredible views of downtown LA’s cityscape is on the market for $7 million.

Complete with its original 1920s hardwood floors, three levels — and a fourth level rooftop – this home boasts two beds, two and a half bathrooms on 4,300 square feet of house.

Justin Alexander and Tab Howard of The Alexander Group at COMPASS and Justin Lin’s brother, Jimmy Lin, of One True Loan, listed the home.

In 2007, it was named a Historic Cultural Monument.

