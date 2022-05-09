Pictures: New Waterfront Amphitheater in San Pedro Planned for 2024

New pictures of San Pedro venue that's expected to be done by the end of 2024 were released, showing a unique waterfront amphitheater complete with restaurants and a brewery.

The 6,200 seat amphitheater is part of a much bigger project, totaling $250 million.

spoke of his plans to develop the West Harbor of the San Pedro waterfront.

The first phase of the project – with restaurants and a brewery - will start in the next two months, Eric Johnson with Jericho Development,said.

"There’ll be people on the water, on the park above, people on the patios of the restaurants, people in the restaurants," he said, referencing the renderings showing the West Harbor of the San Pedro waterfront.

"It’s going to be an opportunity for San Pedro to be put on the map," resident Lee Williams said.

"People are very interested in where they live, work, and play. You see where they work here, you see where they live, it’s a great place to live, but now we’re having an opportunity to play more."

But a few neighbors have concerns.

"Residents of this community have a right to enjoy peace and quiet," Noel Gould said. He is worried about traffic and noise.

"We hear the trains at night when they connect. We hear the containers at night when they drop, and that’s not even loud compared to a rock concert. People get excited about something like this, without taking into effect all of the ramifications for a project of this nature."

But Johnson said they are listening to the community.

"We want to hear the community, we are an extension of the community," he said.

He believes this development will mean big business and big opportunity for all.

"Outdoor music venues are fairly unique by themselves but to have one on the waterfront is really unique," Johnson said.

"I haven’t built anything like this and I know when I come back and I see people having fun it will be my favorite project ever."

The aim is to have the first phase completed next year.