Pictures: Tech Glitches and Long Lines Can’t Keep SoCal Voters Away on Super Tuesday

By Layla Abbas

As fourteen states and one U.S. territory held primaries on Super Tuesday on March 3, 2020, Southern California voters reported long lines and technical glitches, some waiting hours to do their civic duty.

The elections will award 1,344 delegates for the Democratic presidential candidates, more than a third of the total up for grabs before the party's convention in July. California will be awarded 416 delegates.

Photos from the day in LA and Orange counties show the large crowds, with equally long lines.

Khallid Shabazz
Voters near the entrance of the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles to cast their vote for the 2020 California primaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Khallid Shabazz
Voters wrapped around the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles waiting to cast their vote for the 2020 California primaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Yvonne Guevara
Voters lined up at the Civic Auditorium in Glendale to vote in the 2020 California primaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Voters lined up outside of Beverly Hills City Hall where the wait time to vote was four hours during the afternoon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Olivia Young
Voters at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood were met with two hour long wait times on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Olivia Young
Voters wrapped around the Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Toluca Lake on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Poll workers were only given five machines, which caused long lines throughout most of the day.
Olivia Young
Voters wrapped around the Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Toluca Lake on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Poll workers were only given five machines, which caused long lines throughout most of the day.
Toni Guinyard
Voters at a polling place in Norwalk on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Toni Guinyard
Volunteers at a voting center in Norwalk prepped and transported the ballots to Downey where they are counted on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Toni Guinyard
Volunteers at a voting center in Norwalk prepped and transported the ballots to Downey where they are counted on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Olivia Young
Voters went to the Hollywood Bowl to participate in the 2020 California primaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The wait times averaged 45 minutes to an hour.

