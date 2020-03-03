Pictures: Tech Glitches and Long Lines Can’t Keep SoCal Voters Away on Super Tuesday

As fourteen states and one U.S. territory held primaries on Super Tuesday on March 3, 2020, Southern California voters reported long lines and technical glitches, some waiting hours to do their civic duty.

The elections will award 1,344 delegates for the Democratic presidential candidates, more than a third of the total up for grabs before the party's convention in July. California will be awarded 416 delegates.

Photos from the day in LA and Orange counties show the large crowds, with equally long lines.