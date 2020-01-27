Pictures: These are the Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

An
NBA legend. A daughter with extreme promise who grew up in the limelight. A college baseball coach and his wife and daughter. A girls basketball coach, and mother of three.
As a private helicopter took flight Sunday morning amid
extremely foggy conditions, a ride Kobe Bryant had taken time after time, no one expected anything would go wrong.
The Sikorsky S-76B carrying nine people including the pilot was on its way to a girls basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park when it made a U-turn, flew upward, then made a steep decline. The craft crashed around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, on a rugged hillside in Calabasas, showering debris across an area the size of a football field.
In the wake of their deaths,
landmarks across the nation have been lit up, members of churches have congregated for services, and moments of silence have been held.
These are the
victims of the crash.
From top-left, clockwise: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli and pilot Ara Zobayan, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, after the helicopter they traveled in crashed in Los Angeles.
This undated photo released by Orange Coast College shows its head baseball coach John Altobelli. The Altobelli family has confirmed that John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those killed in the helicopter crash with NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna, said Altobelli’s brother Tony, who is the sports information director at the school. (Orange Coast College via AP)
John Altobelli, Wife Keri and Daughter AlyssaJust as Bryant was passionate about basketball, John Altobelli had a deep love for the game of baseball. He coached at Orange Coast College. He was with the program for 27 years, leading the Pirates to four state titles en route to more than 700 career wins. Last year, he was the American Baseball Coaches Association as an ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year. Wife Keri and daughter Alyssa also were killed in Sunday's crash.
Payton played basketball with Bryant's daughter Gianna. Family members said she loved playing the game and described Sarah as the heart of their family.
Christina Mauser was a girls basketball coach at a nearby private elementary school. She is survived by her husband, who founded a popular Orange County band, and three young children. Her husband said she worked with Bryant at a clinic at Mamba Sports Academy.
Ara Zobayan, described as an experienced instructor and charter pilot who had flown celebrities like Kylie Jenner and her niece Dream and Lorenzo Lamas, was at the helm of the helicopter as it traveled to Newbury Park where the girls aboard were to have a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy. He and all aboard, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, perished in the crash Jan. 26, 2020.