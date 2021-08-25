Ontario

Pilot Injured After Small Plane Crashes in Ontario Field

The pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but was alert when police arrived at the scene of the crash.

By Maggie More

A small plane had to make a forced landing in an empty field in Ontario this morning. The pilot was injured, though no bystanders or homes were damaged in the crash, according to the Ontario Police Department.

The pilot was on her way to the Chino Airport when she forced the plane down near Ontario Ranch Road due to engine problems.

The pilot was the only person inside the single-engine plane. She was alert and walking when police arrived, received treatment at the scene, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said, with updates to come.

