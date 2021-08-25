Pilot Injured After Small Plane Crashes in Ontario Field

A small plane had to make a forced landing in an empty field in Ontario this morning. The pilot was injured, though no bystanders or homes were damaged in the crash, according to the Ontario Police Department.

The pilot was on her way to the Chino Airport when she forced the plane down near Ontario Ranch Road due to engine problems.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pilot was the only person inside the single-engine plane. She was alert and walking when police arrived, received treatment at the scene, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said, with updates to come.