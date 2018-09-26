It was a dramatic unveiling as the Burbank police chief pulled off a large black tarp covering a vehicle parked inside a rustic warehouse space. Under the tarp was a shiny new pink police cruiser, revealed Wednesday in support of breast cancer awareness month, which starts Oct. 1.

The unveiling took place at Wrapix Imgaging, a graphics company based in Burbank best known for creating graphics for Hollywood's most famous red carpet award shows, including the Oscars.

In addition to the pink cars, the department also unveiled their new pink patches, which officers proudly displayed on their uniforms at the event.

This is the second year in a row that the department will bring a pink cruiser to community events for the month of October as part of a fundraising effort for breast cancer research.

Police officers encourage citizens who see the pink cruiser to come take photos with the vehicle.