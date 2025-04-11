Iconic hot dog shop set to open new location at Los Angeles Zoo 

The Los Angeles Zoo will offer a delicious new snack for visitors following their partnership with a Los Angeles landmark hot dog stand.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is set to open near the LA Zoo’s new Cape Vulture Plaza on Friday.

The new location will offer its staple menu items, including local favorites like Pink’s Famous Chili Dog, the Guadalajara Dog and the Betty White Dog, named after longtime LA Zoo supporter Betty White.

“The Los Angeles Zoo and Pink’s Hot Dogs are both deeply rooted in Los Angeles’ history and culture, and this partnership is one that I believe every Angeleno will enjoy,” said Denise Verret, Los Angeles Zoo CEO.

The zoo’s partnership with Pink’s Hot Dogs deepens the uniquely Los Angeles experiences for everyone who visits the zoo, according to the hot dog restaurant.

“Pink’s Hot Dogs does not open locations just anywhere. The LA Zoo is a treasured institution in the Los Angeles community, and the marriage of our two brands is a perfect fit,” said Richard Pink, Pink’s Hot Dogs’s co-owner.