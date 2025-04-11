Food & Drink

Iconic hot dog shop set to open new location at Los Angeles Zoo 

Pink’s Hot Dogs, known for its hot dogs and hamburgers named after celebrities, has been a Los Angeles staple since 1939.  

By Sahana Patel

The Los Angeles Zoo will offer a delicious new snack for visitors following their partnership with a Los Angeles landmark hot dog stand.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is set to open near the LA Zoo’s new Cape Vulture Plaza on Friday. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The new location will offer its staple menu items, including local favorites like Pink’s Famous Chili Dog, the Guadalajara Dog and the Betty White Dog, named after longtime LA Zoo supporter Betty White.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“The Los Angeles Zoo and Pink’s Hot Dogs are both deeply rooted in Los Angeles’ history and culture, and this partnership is one that I believe every Angeleno will enjoy,” said Denise Verret, Los Angeles Zoo CEO.

Celebrity News Mar 19

USPS to celebrate Golden Girl Betty White's Forever Stamp at LA Zoo  

Big Bear Apr 2

Elementary students name eaglets ‘Sunny' and ‘Gizmo'

The zoo’s partnership with Pink’s Hot Dogs deepens the uniquely Los Angeles experiences for everyone who visits the zoo, according to the hot dog restaurant.

“Pink’s Hot Dogs does not open locations just anywhere. The LA Zoo is a treasured institution in the Los Angeles community, and the marriage of our two brands is a perfect fit,” said Richard Pink, Pink’s Hot Dogs’s co-owner. 

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkLA Zoo
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us