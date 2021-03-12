Tom LaBonge

Pink's Hot Dogs Debuts Tom LaBonge ‘Mr. Los Angeles' Hot Dog

According to Pink's, 100% of the proceeds from sales of the hot dog for the next three days will be donated to the Tom LaBonge Griffith Park Memorial Fund. 

By City News Service

Enrique Roman

Pink's Hot Dogs debuted a “Mr. Los Angeles” hot dog named after Tom LaBonge, the beloved former Los Angeles city councilman who died on Jan. 7. 

The hot dog debuted Friday at the 82-year-old Hollywood landmark located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. 

Photos: Pink's Hot Dogs Debuts Tom LaBonge ‘Mr. Los Angeles' Hot Dog

According to Pink's, 100% of the proceeds from sales of the hot dog for the next three days will be donated to the Tom LaBonge Griffith Park Memorial Fund. 

People who want to make a donation directly to the fund can visit www.laparksfoundation.org/donations/donate/. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“If there were a LA Hall of Fame, Tom would surely be inducted,” Pink's Hot Dogs wrote in a Twitter post. 

LaBonge was known for his outsized personality, reflected in his deep knowledge of high school football teams, penchant for big hugs and love of classic Los Angeles institutions, including Pink's Hot Dogs, along with his hands-on approach to serving constituents. 

He was frequently spotted hiking through Griffith Park.

Griffith Park Jan 28

Griffith Park's Mount Hollywood Summit Re-Named in Honor of Long-Time Councilman Tom LaBonge

Tom LaBonge Jan 8

‘Mr. Los Angeles' and Longtime City Councilman Tom LaBonge Dies at Age 67

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Tom LaBongeLos AngelesHot Dogs
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us