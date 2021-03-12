Pink's Hot Dogs Debuts Tom LaBonge ‘Mr. Los Angeles' Hot Dog

Pink's Hot Dogs debuted a “Mr. Los Angeles” hot dog named after Tom LaBonge, the beloved former Los Angeles city councilman who died on Jan. 7.

The hot dog debuted Friday at the 82-year-old Hollywood landmark located at 709 N. La Brea Ave.

According to Pink's, 100% of the proceeds from sales of the hot dog for the next three days will be donated to the Tom LaBonge Griffith Park Memorial Fund.

People who want to make a donation directly to the fund can visit www.laparksfoundation.org/donations/donate/.

“If there were a LA Hall of Fame, Tom would surely be inducted,” Pink's Hot Dogs wrote in a Twitter post.

"If there were a LA Hall of Fame, Tom would surely be inducted," Pink's Hot Dogs wrote in a Twitter post.

LaBonge was known for his outsized personality, reflected in his deep knowledge of high school football teams, penchant for big hugs and love of classic Los Angeles institutions, including Pink's Hot Dogs, along with his hands-on approach to serving constituents.

He was frequently spotted hiking through Griffith Park.