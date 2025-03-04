Big Bear

Pip, pip hooray! Big Bear eagles' first egg appears to have hatched this year

By Karla Rendon

Congratulations are in order for Big Bear’s beloved couple, Jackie and Shadow!

After much anticipation, the pair of eagles seemingly welcomed an eaglet late Monday, as captured by a live cam set up by the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The eagles have been working diligently to keep their three eggs warm amid frigid conditions in their sky-high nest. Devoted fans of the bird couple have been cheering them on, especially after their eggs failed to hatch last year.

Excitement over this year’s eggs swirled with the news of two eggs cracking as the eaglets appeared ready to be hatched.

Much to the joy of animal fanatics, the live cam showed the first eaglet appeared to have successfully hatched.

Mama Jackie was seen checking in on her little one, appearing to try to help the young bird out of its egg. After a gentle sound was heard coming from the eaglet, Jackie protected her young from the elements by sitting on it to keeping it and its unhatched siblings warm.

