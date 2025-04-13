Santa Monica

Pit bull's owner sought after dog fatally bites toy poodle in Santa Monica

By Karla Rendon

Police in Santa Monica are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a pit bull that killed a mini poodle on Friday.

The Santa Monica Police Department said the attack happened at about 5:30 p.m. when a pit bull fatally bit a toy poodle near Main and Strand Streets. Details on what led up to the confrontation were not available.

The poodle’s owner was also bitten by the dog while trying to intervene. It’s unclear in what direction the pit bull and its owner went.

Santa Monica police’s Animal Control Unit is investigating the case. The next steps regarding the pit bull and its owner will be determined after the investigation is complete.

“Generally speaking, potential violations in these types of cases are most likely to fall under misdemeanor-level offenses.,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Santa Monica Animal Control at 310-458-8595.

Santa Monica
