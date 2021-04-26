Placentia Man, Teenage Son Stabbed During Home Invasion

A 34-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were stabbed in an attack by two men who broke into their Placentia apartment, authorities said Monday.

The attack was reported at 3:37 a.m. Sunday in an apartment at 140 W. Orangethorpe Ave., according to Placentia police Sgt. Bryce Angel.

The attackers got into the apartment by breaking the front window, Angel said.

"They then attacked the adult male, who was in the living room,'' he said. "The son heard the commotion and tried to intervene when he was stabbed by one of the suspects."

The two victims were taken by paramedics to a trauma center and were expected to survive, Angel said.

"The incident appears to be a targeted attack against the adult victim and there is no public safety concerns," he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-993 8146, Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or email jjones@placentia.org.