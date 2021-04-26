Placentia

Placentia Man, Teenage Son Stabbed During Home Invasion

The attackers got into the apartment by breaking the front window while one of the victims was in the living room, according to police.

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

A 34-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were stabbed in an attack by two men who broke into their Placentia apartment, authorities said Monday.

The attack was reported at 3:37 a.m. Sunday in an apartment at 140 W. Orangethorpe Ave., according to Placentia police Sgt. Bryce Angel.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The attackers got into the apartment by breaking the front window, Angel said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Westminster 27 mins ago

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion of 405 Freeway in Westminster

missing child 6 hours ago

Fairfax District Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Found

"They then attacked the adult male, who was in the living room,'' he said. "The son heard the commotion and tried to intervene when he was stabbed by one of the suspects."

The two victims were taken by paramedics to a trauma center and were expected to survive, Angel said.

"The incident appears to be a targeted attack against the adult victim and there is no public safety concerns," he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-993 8146, Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or email jjones@placentia.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PlacentiacrimeStabbing
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us