Father Kills Two Young Daughters in Murder-Suicide Stabbings, Police Say

A father killed his two young daughters at a home in Placentia before killing himself in what police described as a horrific murder-suicide.

Placentia police said that the two children and their father were found dead sometime after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The young girls, who were stabbed, are believed to be about 9 years old, according to the Placentia Police Department.

The homicide-suicide 911 call shows the horrific moment when the Mother is pleading for help. Pd arrived 3 minutes later, but it was too late. #Placentia is mourning the tragic loss of the twin girls. Father, the main suspect, was found dead. pic.twitter.com/iFiFMHgiPn — Dinorah Perez (@dinorah_perez) October 8, 2020

"It's horrific," said Sgt. Bryce Angel. "It's not something that anyone would want to see. To see the tragic death of two young children, in one word it's horrific."

Police said the man was found outside on the sidewalk with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Candles, a pink Teddy bear and other items were left at a memorial near the home.

The mother woke up to find her two 9-year-old girls dead. Vikki Vargas reported on NBC4 News on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Authorities are not looking for anyone else in connection with the slayings.

The girls' mother and grandmother, who is the man's mother, were in the home when the attack occurred and police were talking to them to try to find out what

happened, authorities said. The mother and grandmother were asleep in the home when the attack occurred, according to police.

They were not injured.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, officials encouraged parents of children who needed support to contact their school's counselor to schedule an appointment.

The district confirmed Wednesday the girls were third grade students at Golden Elementary and called their deaths a "tremendous personal loss'' for the girls' family and friends.

It was determined Wednesday night that the girls' mother had called 911, according to Sgt. Joe Connell.

"My husband just stabbed my children,'' the woman is heard saying to an operator. "I have twin girls.''

The man was identified as 41-year-old Timothy Takehara, Connell said. Police did not release the names of the victims.

Officers previously responded to the home in September 2019 for an argument between two adults. An investigation was conducted and no arrests were made and none of the residents were injured, Connell said.

Attendees at a vigil at Tri-City Park included Placentia police officers and Mayor Ward Smith. The group sang and left notes of condolence for the girls' mother and family.