Moving teenaged detainees out of the troubled Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall is one step closer after Los Angeles County filed a closure plan Friday.

According to the proposal, the facility, which house about 300 youth detainees while their criminal cases are still pending in court, the LA County Probation Department said it plans to reduce the population by more than 100 through a "coordinated approach."

The new plan includes provisions to enhance mental health care, gender-responsive programming and

individualized placement for youth with specialized needs, the department said

At the same time, youth, families and stakeholders will be notified in advance of any transfers, and a comprehensive communication timeline, including virtual town halls, email updates and facility-level FAQs, will

ensure families are supported throughout the transition, the proposal said.

"This is a responsible and thoughtful step forward that reflects our commitment to court compliance, operational reform, and youth rehabilitation,'' Chief Probation Officer Guillermo Viera Rosa said in a statement. "While this is not a final plan, it represents a strong foundation to realign youth with the right programs and services -- and do so in a way that brings lasting, systemwide improvements.''

Once approved, the plan will be implemented over a 30-day period in phases, in coordination with the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), which must review youth facilities to ensure they meet

state standards, along with Juvenile Court Health Services, the county's offices of Education, Public Health, Mental Health and other partners, officials said.

The department said it will also continue to work with the court and county partners to assess additional release opportunities in a manner consistent with public safety, as well as community-based alternatives and diversion programs.

In December, the BSCC declared Los Padrinos unsuitable to house youth detainees, citing various issues -- most notably staffing deficiencies. But the county, lacking any viable alternative to house the detainees, has continued to operate the facility despite the state order.

The Probation Department has repeatedly appealed to the BSCC to lift the ruling of unsuitability at Los Padrinos, insisting that improvements have been made. But state regulators have refused to budge.

The juvenile hall has been plagued with management and operational issues since it was hastily reopened in 2023 to house detainees relocated from Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, which were both ordered closed by the state.

But after a successful relocation operation, Los Padrinos has suffered from short-staffing, allegations of violence among detainees sometimes while probation officers allegedly stood by without intervening, and escape attempts.

The facility's latest black eye came in March, when 30 county probation officers were hit with criminal charges stemming from an investigation that uncovered alleged cases of "youth-on-youth violence'' at the facility. Prosecutors said probation officers would arrange "gladiator fights'' among the detainees. According to state Attorney General Rob Bonta, 69 fights were allowed to occur between youths housed at the facility between July and December in 2023.