One Killed When Small Plane Crashes Next to 210 Freeway in Sylmar

One person was killed when a small plane crashed on an embankment Wednesday next to a Southern California freeway.

The small plane went down near westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

The LAFD said one person was killed in the crash. Firefighters are attempting to determine whether there are other casualties.

Details about why the plane went down were not immediately available. The location is near Whiteman Airport in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

"Traffic on the WB210 will be impacted and drivers are advised to avoid the area," the LAFD said. "Sayre St north of 210 will also be impacted and likely closed."