2 dead after plane crashes at Chino Airport

Two people died after a plane crashed at the Chino Airport on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to preliminary information from the FAA, the plane was leaving the airport at around 12:35 p.m. when it crashed. It was later identified as a twin-engine Lockheed 12A.
The NTSB is investigating the incident.
No further details were immediately available.
