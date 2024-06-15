Chino

2 dead after plane crashes at Chino Airport

The NTSB is investigating the incident. 

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Two people died after a plane crashed at the Chino Airport on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

According to preliminary information from the FAA, the plane was leaving the airport at around 12:35 p.m. when it crashed. It was later identified as a twin-engine Lockheed 12A.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Chino
