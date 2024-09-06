Plane crash in Hawthorne leaves 2 in critical condition

Two people were critically injured in a single-engine Piper Comanche airplane that crashed Friday in Hawthorne.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. and firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the scene at Hawthorne Boulevard and 126th Street , where they found the critically injured parties.

“No one on the ground was injured and no property was damaged,” said LACFD Capt. Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh said in an interview near the crash site.

The single-engine plane appeared to be descending at Hawthorne Airport, “but that is still to be determined,” Kelliher-Berkoh said.

The injured parties were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.