Hawthorne

Plane crash in Hawthorne leaves 2 in critical condition

The injured parties were taken to a hospital for treatment.

By City News Service

Two people were critically injured in a single-engine Piper Comanche airplane that crashed Friday in Hawthorne.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. and firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the scene at  Hawthorne Boulevard and 126th Street , where they found the critically injured parties.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“No one on the ground was injured and no property was damaged,” said LACFD Capt. Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh said in an interview near the crash site.

The single-engine plane appeared to be descending at Hawthorne Airport, “but that is still to be determined,” Kelliher-Berkoh said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The injured parties were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hawthorne
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us