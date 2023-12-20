Planning a visit to Angeles National Forest? Check out these safety tips before you go

The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has some suggestions for planning a holiday visit to Angeles National Forest.

Officials suggest taking winter weather conditions into consideration when visiting due to high elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains and Mt. San Antonio, as well as steep north- and south-facing poles.

The Angeles National Forest website also has some tips for outdoor safety and ethics, including which plants and animals to avoid contact with, heat and traffic safety, hiking at high elevations and more.

In a news release, the Angeles National Forest stressed that hiking at high elevations demands additional preparation, equipment and training — as there is a higher potential for injuries or death. Traveling alone is not recommended. Extra food and clothing are encouraged — in case spending the night is necessary — in addition to compasses and paper maps.

Regarding transportation to the forest, most main roads leading to the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument are not managed by the USDA Forest Service. Find a list of these roads here.

Upon arrival, keep areas marked for authorized vehicles clear and only park in designated parking spots. Be mindful of vehicle speed, especially in the case of blind curves, black ice and pebbles on the highway.

Cell service in these areas is unavailable, so plan accordingly. Visitors should also expect to be responsible for their own trash and waste in order to maintain the forest’s appearance.

When looking to participate in snow activities, consider researching Mount Baldy Resort, Mountain High Resorts and Mt. Waterman Ski Lifts. There are no designated sledding areas in the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument aside from tubing at private businesses within the forest.

Visit the Angeles National Forest website, forest offices or visitor centers to see which facilities are open and stay in the loop on possible weather conditions and services.