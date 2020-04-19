Play Equipment Distribution To Begin Monday at Two LAUSD Food Centers

Play equipment will begin being distributed Monday at Los Angeles Unified School District Grab & Go Food Centers as part of a program to encourage healthy activities for children at home due to restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Free balls, jump ropes and other gear children can use to play at home will be distributed at Garfield and San Fernando high schools Monday. Distributions will continue until the end of the school year at LAUSD Grab & Go distribution centers in the highest need areas, according to Renata Simril, president & CEO of the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund.

The #StayActiveStayStrong program also includes instructional videos featuring Olympic and professional athletes guiding and encouraging all students and families.

The videos will be shared on the LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund social platforms, on PlayEquityFund.org, as well as Los Angeles-area Public Broadcasting Service stations in conjunction with LAUSD broadcasts.

The video series will begin with Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez explaining in English and Spanish at-home hitting and fielding drills and ways children can be creative with exercising.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler shares ways for children to improve their agility at home and a challenge for their eye-hand coordination at home in the second installment.

The equipment is being provided by the LA84 Foundation, in collaboration with WSS, Nike, Kole Imports and Dick's Sporting Goods. The LA84 Foundation supports youth sport programs and public education about the role of sports in positive youth development.

The Play Equity Fund is a public charity established in 2014 to support and expand the work and impact of the LA84 Foundation. It focuses specifically on bringing the transformational power of sport and structured play to all children, regardless of their ZIP code and socio-economic status.