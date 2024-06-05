Playa del Rey

2 teens killed, others critically injured in Playa del Rey crash

A Honda Accord and Tesla SUV collided on the two-lane costal road.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two teen boys were killed Tuesday June 4, 2024 in a two-car collision in Playa del Rey.
NBCLA

Two teen boys were killed Tuesday night in a two-car collision in Playa del Rey.

Four other people were critically injured in the head-on crash involving a Honda Accord and Tesla SUV just before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler State Beach.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The teen driver of a Honda Accord died at the scene. One of three teen passengers died on the way to a hospital.

Some of the victims were trapped inside the wrecked Honda.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about what led to the crash on the two-lane coastal road were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Playa del Rey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us