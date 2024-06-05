2 teens killed, others critically injured in Playa del Rey crash

Two teen boys were killed Tuesday night in a two-car collision in Playa del Rey.

Four other people were critically injured in the head-on crash involving a Honda Accord and Tesla SUV just before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler State Beach.

The teen driver of a Honda Accord died at the scene. One of three teen passengers died on the way to a hospital.

Some of the victims were trapped inside the wrecked Honda.

Details about what led to the crash on the two-lane coastal road were not immediately available.