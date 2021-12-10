PlayLA: LA Promotes Sports Program As Prelude To 2028 Olympics

The city of Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games which means sports will be one of the free programs that are being promoted among the youth of the city.

“We deserve access to all sports, not just soccer and traditional sports in our community, but all aspects of the Olympic and especially Paralympic games for all youth with disabilities,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

To provide this access, the City of Los Angeles teamed up with the LA28 Olympic Committee to offer very low-cost sports programs in city parks.

The PlayLA program accepts children of any skill level or who live in any neighborhood in the city.

Registration has already begun and some of the classes will begin in early January. Most courses cost $10 but some are more expensive, depending on the specialty.

“The most important reason for having the program is to be able to have excitement, enthusiasm for the Olympic Games that are going to be here in the city of Los Angeles and that our young people can participate and maybe be part of the Olympics that are going to be here in 2028 ".

This is the third time that Los Angeles will host the Olympics. The first time was in 1938, where only 37 nations participated in 14 sports.

The games returned in 1984, this time with events that spread to various locations in Southern California, including the Rose Bowl and the Coliseum.

"For me, the result of this is a healthier city, a city where all children and their dreams are the same," Garcetti said.

A $160 million fund finances youth sports programs.

