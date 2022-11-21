Police Activity Prompts Northbound 405 Closure in Van Nuys

All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Blvd. in the Van Nuys area are closed due to police activity.

According to CHP officers there were reports of shots fired on the freeway.

The shots were fired in a car to car shooting that police are still investigating.

It is unclear how long the freeway closure will last.

This is a developing story. Refresh for story updates.