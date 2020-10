A police shooting occurred at Paramount Studios in Hollywood Sunday night, according to LAPD.

The reason for the shooting was not immediately known. It was not clear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

The LAPD tweeted that the community should stay away from the police activity on Melrose Avenue and Gower Street.

❗️Police activity in the area of Melrose / Gower. Avoid the area. — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) October 19, 2020

Police are searching for at least one individual. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.