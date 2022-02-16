Police Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who beat a 59-year-old man to death in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Centennial Street, near the Harbor Freeway, on reports of a battery and learned that Michael Lam was taken to a hospital with blunt force trauma prior to their arrival, according to a department statement.

Lam did not respond to medical aid and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

LAPD investigators learned Lam, who was a property manager at the location where he was found, was possibly involved in a dispute in front the apartment complex before he was assaulted, but no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Calzadillas or Ruiz at 213-996-4116. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.